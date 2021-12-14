Although media attention on eastern Ukraine has fluctuated in the years since 2014, especially in Western media, fighting and daily provocations between the Russian-backed troops and separatists and the Ukrainian army have not stopped. From the moment Moscow began implementing the plan to enter eastern Ukraine, as well as the annexation of Crimea, it became clear that such an action would not be short-lived.

Commentators have linked the escalation since late autumn this year to Russia's military build-up in April. By the end of April 2021, the ceasefire agreement of the summer of 2020 had already collapsed to a large extent. The escalation gradually increased with periodic exchanges of fire along the line of contact, and Western forces, mainly Britain and the United States, began moving troops to Eastern Europe long before autumn.

It has become clear that diplomacy is limited in what it can achieve in Ukraine. It appears that eastern Ukraine is on the trajectory of joining the so-called frozen conflicts, which abound at the frontiers of today's Russian Federation. From Central Asia through the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, there are a number of historic time bombs waiting their turn. Let us not forget Transnistria, a Moscow-backed separatist enclave in Moldova, which continues to govern itself and poses a security threat to Ukraine and Moldova.

And while the diplomatic and military history of the conflict in eastern Ukraine is largely known to the general public, little is known about the reality in the occupied territories, which today are de facto governed by the self-proclaimed People's Republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Fragmented data from the inside comes mainly through Ukrainian intelligence and separatist channels.

And here we must recall something that is missing from many analyses - the war in Ukraine's Donbass has never stopped, as it has not stopped in Syria or Karabakh; it is simply guided by other methods. Increasingly frequent news of captured spies from the Ukrainian or Russian side, the use of modern equipment such as drones and hybrid warfare tools, speak for themselves.

Chaos in Donbass

There are growing signs that the leaders in Donbass are trying to build an identity that separates them from both Ukraine and Russia. They see themselves as friendly with Moscow, but not puppets. This has led to several tensions not only inside Donetsk and Luhansk but also between them and the Russian establishment.

Attempts to create a Transnistrian-type model are a problem for both Kiev and Moscow. Even if Ukraine and Russia reach some kind of agreement, Donbass will stand as a patch, a region that will not feel like it’s a part of any one country. This is one of the long-term dangers of such a historical development, as we have seen since 2014 in Ukraine. The disputed territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia are encyclopaedic examples of a possible development if things remain the way they are. At the moment, the situation is a stalemate.