Victims of sexual abuse by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with the USA Gymnastics governing body, US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers.

Monday’s settlement will cover claims brought, among others, by Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were among Nassar's most high-profile sexual abuse victims.

According to court filings, more than 500 victims have sought compensation.

"USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that Survivors have endured as a result of this organisation's actions and inactions," USAG President and CEO Li Li Leung said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also agreed to designate some of their board seats to survivors and to implement other new policies aimed at protecting athletes from future abuse.

To get those reforms in place, the Olympic Committee committed to allocating $5 million.

"This settlement is about the brave survivors who came forward, forced these organisations to listen, and demanded change," Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who represents more than two dozen Nassar survivors, said in a joint statement with Tasha Schwikert Moser, co-chair of the Survivors Creditors Committee.

