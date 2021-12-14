China has warned the United States that it would “strike back resolutely” if the US acts recklessly, urging the removal of extensive sanctions imposed by Washington.

China's comments came in response to sweeping US human-rights related sanctions imposed on Friday, targeting people and entities tied to human rights abuses committed by Beijing.

China's embassy in Washington denounced the US move as "serious interference in China's internal affairs" and a "severe violation of basic norms governing international relations".

Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said the sanctions would do "grave harm to China-US relations" and urged Washington to rescind the decision.

The Treasury on Friday added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies", accusing it of having developed facial recognition programmes that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uighur.

SenseTime said in a statement on Saturday that it "strongly opposed the designation and accusations that have been made in connection with it," calling the accusations "unfounded".

