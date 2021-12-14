WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead after car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary
Hungarian police arrested the driver after he drove a car, carrying 10 migrants, into a house, killing at least seven people near the Serbian border.
Several dead after car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary
Hungarian police said the car carrying migrants refused to stop for a check and attempted to avoid them by speeding away before the fatal crash. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
December 14, 2021

At least seven people have been killed and four injured when a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house in Hungary. 

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told MTI, a Hungarian news agency, on Tuesday.

The car, which was carrying 10 migrants and headed towards the town of Szeged, then crashed into a house and rolled over on Monday.

Police said that the driver, who was also injured, was detained and proceedings against him would be launched for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

READ MORE: Hungary court strikes down Orban bid to challenge EU asylum ruling

Corridor to western Europe

RECOMMENDED

Hungary is ready to open a corridor for migrants to go to western Europe, the country’s premier said last month.

Viktor Orban said Hungary will not change its stance on the issue and is ready to open a corridor for migrants to go to Austria, Germany and even Sweden but it rejects Brussels' attempt to impose its opinion on Hungary.

Orban said that Budapest fenced its borders in 2015 to prevent the entry of migrants, and Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Slovenia, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland followed suit.

He pointed out that migration has been on the rise recently and 92,000 illegal border entries were prevented from January 1 to October.

He said that figure was 21,000 during the same period in 2020.

READ MORE:Poland, Hungary broke EU laws by refusing to host migrants - court adviser

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism