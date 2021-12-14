At least seven people have been killed and four injured when a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house in Hungary.

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told MTI, a Hungarian news agency, on Tuesday.

The car, which was carrying 10 migrants and headed towards the town of Szeged, then crashed into a house and rolled over on Monday.

Police said that the driver, who was also injured, was detained and proceedings against him would be launched for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

