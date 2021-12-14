TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Exxon Mobil, Qatar Petroleum 'won't enter' Turkiye's continental shelf
The US and Qatar companies will remain south of Turkiye's declared continental shelf and jurisdiction, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Exxon Mobil, Qatar Petroleum 'won't enter' Turkiye's continental shelf
Ankara accuses Greek-administered Cyprus of violating its continental shelf by awarding the controversial licence. / Reuters Archive
By Noureldein Ghanem, Baba Umar
December 14, 2021

The United States and Qatar have assured Turkiye that Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum will stay out of Turkiye's continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean after the companies were given an energy exploration license in disputed waters.

"No matter who they are, they cannot enter our continental shelf without our permission," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told parliament during his ministry's budget talks on Monday.

"Both countries - the United States and Qatar - have guaranteed that they will not enter our continental shelf," he said, adding the companies will remain south of Turkiye's declared continental shelf.

Earlier this month, Ankara accused Greek-administered Cyprus of violating its continental shelf by awarding the licence, saying it will not allow unauthorised exploration in its jurisdiction. 

The hydrocarbon exploration license was awarded in "Section 5" of Greek-administered Cyprus' self-declared exclusive economic zone, which Turkiye says overlaps with its own continental shelf.

Turkiye has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, underlining that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

RECOMMENDED

Decades-long dispute

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnically-targeted attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Turkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

TRNC's President Ersin Tatar says that it has become inevitable for Turkish Cypriots to maintain sovereign rights on the island, adding it is no longer possible to agree on a federal structure in Cyprus.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism