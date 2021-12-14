The United States and Qatar have assured Turkiye that Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum will stay out of Turkiye's continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean after the companies were given an energy exploration license in disputed waters.

"No matter who they are, they cannot enter our continental shelf without our permission," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told parliament during his ministry's budget talks on Monday.

"Both countries - the United States and Qatar - have guaranteed that they will not enter our continental shelf," he said, adding the companies will remain south of Turkiye's declared continental shelf.

Earlier this month, Ankara accused Greek-administered Cyprus of violating its continental shelf by awarding the licence, saying it will not allow unauthorised exploration in its jurisdiction.

The hydrocarbon exploration license was awarded in "Section 5" of Greek-administered Cyprus' self-declared exclusive economic zone, which Turkiye says overlaps with its own continental shelf.

Turkiye has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, underlining that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).