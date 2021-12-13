The tornadoes that ripped through six states in the US on December 10 were some of the deadliest on record, with at least 90 people dead.

The worst-hit was Kentucky, which reported at least 80 deaths, and several more were reported in Arkansas, Illinois and Tennessee. It would make the event not just one of the most devastating in Kentucky history, but US history, and potentially the deadliest December outbreak on record.

When it comes to tornadoes, the US is saddled with a meteorological exceptionalism compared to the rest of the world, and by a significant margin.

For perspective, countries outside the US witness around 200-300 tornadoes per year, while in the US that number is well over 1,200 per year.

That’s four times as many twisters as the rest of the world combined.

What makes the US so tornado-prone?

Most tornadoes in the US take place in the Great Plains – notably dubbed “Tornado Alley” – an area which is perfect for twisters. It’s typically considered an area which extends from Northern Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, to South Dakota.

The main reason for that is geography. The central part of the US is unique in that there’s a large warm area of water just to the south (Gulf of Mexico), and a high range of mountains (The Rocky Mountains) that extend from north to south.

A tornado requires a few special ingredients that Tornado Alley is full of: warm moist air at low levels, cold dry air at higher levels, and a mechanism to lift that warm air up.

Lots of warm moist air flows into the plains from the Gulf of Mexico, and cool dry air flows from over the Rocky Mountains in the west. Eventually a change of temperature or pressure will arrive and lift that warm air up into the cool air, forming an updraft (an upward movement of air).

Once they meet, the moisture from the warm air begins to condense, forming clouds and the beginning of a thunderstorm.