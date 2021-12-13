When people hear about Donald Trump’s infamous peace deal for Israel-Palestine, the Deal of the Century, and his push for Arab normalisation deals with Israel, many would have assumed that Trump and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoyed a close relationship.

It can be argued that Trump, whose daughter was converted to Judaism from Christianity after getting married to Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jewish American businessman and a big supporter of Israel, was a more pro-Israel president than many of his predecessors.

But Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East,a new book written by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid suggests that neither Trump nor Kushner was a big fan of Netanyahu.

The book argues that tensions between the two administrations had escalated after a press conference in late January last year when Netanyahu publicly argued that Trump's Middle East plan gave a green light to Israel to annex the West Bank and Golan Heights.

“What the hell was that?” thundered an angry Trump after the press conference, according to the book. Trump’s wrath was directly conveyed to Netanyahu by the president’s son-in-law. “This is not the plan,” Kushner told Netanyahu, adding that “There’s no way you are doing this.”

Netanyahu’s attempt to use the Trump plan to annex occupied Palestinian territories had led to seriously deteriorated relations between the two allies, according to Ravid, who interviewed several political actors involved in the deal including Trump.

Kicking out the Israeli envoy

After the press conference rift in January 2020, Israel wanted to approach Trump to settle their differences. But Trump’s Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, told Ron Dermer, the former Israeli ambassador to the US, that “The president doesn’t like you guys now.”

Trump was also reportedly already angry with Netanyahu because Israel refused to take part in the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military figure. While Israel constantly complained about Iran and its sphere of influence from Tehran to Beirut, it wasn’t willing to do anything when it came to real action.

“Trump was mad at Netanyahu and said that the Israelis are willing to fight Iran until the last American soldier stands,” a US official told Ravid.

A month after the first rift in Washington, Dermer, a dual citizen of the US and Israel, was able to reach Kushner. The two had a very heated exchange, Ravid wrote in the book, after Dermer, a man known for his arrogance, suggested that Netanyahu might stop trusting Trump due to the annexation issue.

“Don’t be mistaken to think that everything that happened in the past three years was for you. We did it because we were serious about peace,” Kushner told Ravid, indicating the Trump administration was not Israel’s pawn when it came to Palestine.

The exchange led to Kushner kicking Dermer out of the White House.

“To say such a thing about us is disgusting. Get out,” said Kushner to Dermer.

Kushner’s spat with people like Dermer also showed an increasing disconnect between American Jews and Israel. In recent decades, particularly liberal American Jews, have become increasingly more vocal of their opposition to a variety of Israel’s positions.

“Look at The New York Times,” Trump said to Ravid. “They hate Israel. And Jews run The New York Times — the Sulzberger family.”