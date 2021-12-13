France’s craven leader, Emmanuel Macron, will struggle now to return to office a second time, after the humiliation of picking a fight with Britain and backing down at the last moment.

Macron’s absurd threat to Britain to blockade British lorries from French ports if he didn’t get his way over a fishing row spectacularly backfired when at a critical moment he realised that no only did he not have the support of the French, or indeed the EU, but that Britain was poised to use the Netherlands as an alternative trucking port. That move would have not only angered the EU, but made him look like a fool in the face of French business which was growing increasingly weary of the UK boycott of French goods at British supermarkets. To adopt the role of playground bully, it would be wise to have a small group of heavies behind you.

In the event of Macron’s threats, he wasn’t able to pull off the bluff and this is sending signals to Brussels that he is out of control and threatening the project. For other member states to step forward and offer to work with the UK as a welcome trading neighbour makes the EU look divided, fatuous and practically a failed project.

But the EU elite in Brussels has a problem with Macron. He made the move in late October to seize a UK fishing vessel to kick off a new political ruse to win votes, only to realise that after a begging letter to the EU Commission and lobbying in Brussels for support, that nothing came back at all.

The signal is that the EU commission boss is not happy about Macron playing this role as the unofficial leader of the EU, with his speeches, assumptions and shared vision of the grandiose project. Macron has taken this assumption too far and crossed a credibility line and many EU mandarins worry that the scraps which he gets himself into with Brexit Britain do more harm than good for the credibility of the project.

Boris Johnson calling his bluff was a massive blow to Macron and his presidential campaign. In the eyes of many French, he looked weak and foolish and when the climb down came, the French press put the boot in, along with his opponents who were happy to be quoted in British newspapers.

But how much damage has he done to his own campaign to start on this note, for the next six months?

Some would argue that he would have lost many votes as the stunt was seen for what it was: a vote grab which backfired.