Jordan has withdrawn its entry “Amira” to the Oscars after heavy criticism that the film “abused the dignity of (Palestinian) prisoners” and their families.

On Thursday, the Egyptian director of the film Mohamed Diab suspended the screening of “Amira” which tells the fictional story of a Palestinian girl, who was thought to have been conceived from the smuggled sperm of her father who is incarcerated in an Israeli prison, a practice that Palestinian prisoner support groups say has led to the birth of almost 100 children in the last 10 years.

Later in the film, however, it is revealed that the man she believes is her father is actually impotent and the smuggled sperm by which the 17-year-old was conceived belonged to an Israeli prison officer.

The film sparked condemnation and backlash on social media and was described as “insulting to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and their sacrifices”.

Social media users launched a campaign against the film using the Arabic hashtag “withdraw Amira film”.

One user said the film is an “Israeli script that carries no morals about the reality of Palestine”.

“The film insults the #Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails and raises no awareness for the suffering of hundreds of families of prisoners”.

Um Muhannad al Zaben, the first Palestinian mother of a child born through a smuggled sperm commented on the film saying it insults the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails.

“The Palestinian prisoners who heroically fought the greatest battle know very well that this is an Israeli narrative, told by Arab artists,” al Zaben told Quds News Network.

The head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs, Qadri Abu Bakr, said: "The process of smuggling sperm is carried out properly, and with the approval of the two families, the prisoner's family and his wife."