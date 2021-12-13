Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has met Abu Dhabi's crown prince during the first visit by a leader of the Jewish state to the United Arab Emirates.

Bennett was received by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his private palace on Monday, where they exchanged greetings before heading inside for talks.

The meeting wrapped up after more than two hours of one-on-one talks between the leaders, Bennett's office said.

It said the talks focused on areas like trade and the environment, but it gave few specifics and made no direct mention of either Iran or the Palestinians.

“The two sides highlighted the keenness to boost bilateral cooperation and joint action in an endeavour to enhance mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in the region,” it said.

Bennet said his visit reflected a "new reality" for the Middle East, according to his spokesperson.

"In my opinion, this is... the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children," he told the UAE's official WAM news agency.

'Limitless future opportunities'