When Bosnian Serb politicians announced their intent to block the functioning of state-level institutions last July, their decision plunged the country into a months-long crisis that is still ongoing. What began as essentially a boycott of state institutions turned into a far more serious assault on Bosnia's sovereignty. Bosnian Serb leader and member of the country's tripartite presidency Milorad Dodik made his statement of intent clear on multiple occasions: to withdraw from state-level institutions and establish parallel centres of power.

His recent visit to Russia and the much-anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin remains a mystery. While Dodik claims to have met with the Russian leader, there was no photo-op and many question whether the meeting even took place. Analysts who waited for clues were left wondering what the Bosnian Serb leader's future course of action would be.

Last Friday, a special session of the Republika Srpska assembly was held. The members ushered in a process of revoking the decisions of the Republika Srpska of 16 years ago to transfer powers to the state level in the areas of justice, defence and taxation. This means that Republika Srpska is directly challenging the state's powers in these fields and is essentially seeking to strip the state of its sovereignty. New legislation towards this end is to be prepared in the next six months for adoption. This six-month delayed effect tests the waters and takes the measure of Bosniak and international reactions. It also provides the Bosnian Serb leaders with bargaining leverage to potentially extract concessions in exchange for discontinuing the process of secession.

An interesting twist in the current crisis is that Dodik is announcing the steps but is handing over the formal decision-making to the Republika Srpska assembly and the entity-level government. A likely reason is that he wants to both have the pretense of a collective decision but also to transfer responsibility to a collective body and make the imposition of targeted and individualised US or European sanctions on him less likely.

Similarities with post-Soviet frozen conflict?

As the 26th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords approaches this December, Bosnia is now at a crossroads. Will Dodik proceed with secession as he all but essentially declared in September and October? Or is he going to continue the process of undermining the state-level institutions but stopping short of an outright secession? The answer lies in the weeks ahead now that the six-month countdown period has begun. Observers are pondering whether he will be making any decisions or proclamations in the lead up to or on January 9 – the 30th anniversary of the beginning of secession back in 1992.

While Dodik has worked to undermine Bosnia's state-level institutions for years and has now pledged to form his own, there is another scenario that is playing out: turning Bosnia into Europe's newest frozen conflict. In other words, even if he decides to put secession on the back burner for now and continue with hollowing out state institutions, his actions would still mean that Bosnia would be facing the prospect of a long-term stalemate. The post-Soviet space conflicts come to mind.

Though the situation in Bosnia and in the South Caucasus is different, there are still remarkable similarities when comparing frozen conflicts. A look at these conflicts in the post-Soviet space shows that the situation in Bosnia has some elements mirroring those conflicts.

First, just as in the Nagorno-Karabakh, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, separatists in Bosnia had the support of external actors in the 1990s. Without this support, the separatist project could not have been undertaken or sustained. In much the same way that external actors support separatists in South Caucasus, a similar trend was and continues to be present in Bosnia.

Second, as in the frozen conflicts in South Caucasus, separatists in Bosnia established a political entity in the 1990s. However, this entity does not and never did have international recognition.