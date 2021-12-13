Around mid-November, the Indian security forces gunned down at least 26 rebels of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), an outlawed outfit, in a forested area of Gadchiroli in western state of Maharashtra. Among those “neutralised”— the security lingo for killing in combat — was Milind Teltumbde, one of the top rebel leaders of the outfit who carried a reward of 5 million Indian rupees (around $ 65,965) and was responsible for numerous bloody attacks on security forces across the country.

The death of Teltumbde, both friends and foes of the CPI-Maoist agree, has deeply damaged the radical movement once described as “the single biggest internal security threat” by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. At least 10,000 people, including non-combatants, have been killed in the conflict in the last 20 years, making it the second-most bloody conflict in India after the one in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, which is directly ruled by New Delhi.

The armed communist movement is at its lowest ebb since the formation of CPI-Maoist in the autumn of 2004, as its cadres and middle-level leaders are increasingly deserting the movement.

The life of Shambala Ravinder, a top Maoist military commander, illustrates the argument.

Almost 30 years ago, Ravinder — then a boy in his late teens — left his mud house with a thatched roof in Thamadapalle Ippagudem, a nondescript village in central Telangana, a south Indian state, for a village close to Kotgul, where the recent police action occurred.

It was in the 1990s that the left-wing movement, led by the underground Communist party People’s War Group (PWG) gathered steam in Telangana, then still part of undivided Andhra Pradesh state. Over the next 20 years, Ravinder rose in the Maoist military rank. The PWG merged with the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) in 2004 to form the Communist Party of India (Maoist), which went on to become a fighting machine that ran circles around security forces with guerilla tactics borrowed from Mao Zedong’s handbook.

When this correspondent met him in Abujh Madh, a 4,000-square-kilometre forest in the heart of partly Maoist-controlled Bastar Division of south Chhattisgarh, in 2010, Ravinder was heading one of the two military commands of the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), and one of two battalions. During my five-week stay in the camps, I rarely came across a fighter who faithfully believed in a China-style (1949) revolution.

“When Salwa Judum [a state-sponsored yet controversial vigilante movement to curb Maoist rebellion] eventuated…we realised how relevant Chairman Mao [Zedong] was. People requested us to keep a platoon in the village for protection,” he said in a recorded interview, adding that victory against the state would depend on strengthening the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army.

An abundance of rifle-carrying Maoist fighters, with automatic and outdated single-shot gunpowder guns, were present in the camp, where political and military training was imparted under Ravinder’s tutelage.

“I am also the chief of the military training programme,” he said.

It was the heyday of the armed version of the Indian Communist movement which has dazzled and dipped periodically over the last decades, since the first peasant uprising in 1946, led by the Communist Party of India (CPI), founded in 1925. Following the rise of China, its chairman Mao Zedong captured the imagination of the Indian Communists, who broke away from the mainstream left to form the armed Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) in 1969. They were referred to as Naxalites due to a peasant uprising in Naxalbari village in northern West Bengal.

CPI-ML embarked on a mission to seize state power through armed uprising but the movement folded in four years. Following several splits and subsequent mergers in the party, came the turning point in the movement’s history when PWG and MCC joined to form CPI-Maoist in 2004, headquartered in the forest areas of the Bastar Division of south Chhattisgarh.

Bastar in Chhattisgarh state turned into a fortress of the Maoist cadres. Its members were present in a heavily forested region but with little signs of administration in the 80s and 90s. Over the next 30 years, Bastar became the launchpad for the Maoist rebels’ shoot-and-scoot operations. After the PWG-MCC merger, CPI-Maoist dominated nearly half of the division, said Sundarraj P, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Bastar Range.

“In 2000, when the Chhattisgarh state was carved out from the central Indian province of Madhya Pradesh, more than 18,000 (43 percent) out of 42,000 square kilometres of Bastar was seriously affected by left-wing extremism,” Sundarraj said in an elaborate e-mail to TRT World.

By then, Ravinder’s military career had taken off as well.

“My ability to challenge the security forces single-handedly impressed the leadership. I was promoted in the PLGA,” Ravinder said.

Maoists’ growth

In a matter of two decades, the PLGA grew from a handful of military squads with about five to 10 members in each squad to a formidable guerrilla outfit with several platoons, companies and even two battalions – with about 300 fighters in each – when it launched the most audacious attack on elite paramilitary forces of India in 2010, killing 75 soldiers.

Ravinder – who back then went by the nom de guerre Jagesh and Arjun – is still proud of the Maoist military formations which took shape partly under his command.

“It was an achievement [in Chhattisgarh] as in all the three decades, the party could not form more than a few squads in Telangana, despite huge mass support,” he said.

Sitting on a tarpaulin sheet and under two more stretched overhead to provide protection from the brutal monsoon rain, the AK-47-carrying commander said that the “primary factor” for the Maoists’ success was driving away from the forest guards, who allegedly used to harass the villagers routinely.

“It enhanced villagers’ confidence in the rebels,” argued Ravinder.

The other factor – according to a former top bureaucrat of Chhattisgarh – was an “outstandingly stupid policy” of the government.

“Funding Salwa Judum to fight the Maoists who are nothing but another set of villagers was – in one word – suicidal,” the former administrator said. Atrocities by Salwa Judum cadres at times outstripped even that of the worst criminals.

Cadres of Salwa Judum – which translates to the Peace March – periodically targeted villagers and raped women. Vijay – a junior Maoist militia – documented only a handful of villages around the main Indravati river in south Bastar.

“I got names of 64 persons who were killed and at least 1,570 houses razed in only a few villages,” he said in 2010. The Chhattisgarh government stated in court that between 2004 and 2010, a total of 1064 villagers and 739 government functionaries were killed.

In the late winter of 2013, this correspondent interviewed several women in a south Chhattisgarh village – Shamsetti – who was allegedly raped and then forced to retract their statements in the court of law against the accused, saying they “have not met” the accused earlier.

The achievement of the Maoists to push the state-sponsored vigilantes back to barracks was considered a stimulus for the rebels and “an estimated 300 to 500 boys and girls joined the party each year,” said Ravinder.

Salwa Judum was disbanded by India’s highest court in 2011, but the decade (2000-2010) witnessed nearly 7,000 deaths, which reduced to a little over 3,000 in the next decade (2010-2020), a statement of India’s Home Ministry in the parliament indicates. The death toll dropped from 1,005 to 183 in the past decade.

However, the party grew, owing to at least half-a-dozen other notable programmes.

The rebels pressured traders to enhance the price of forest produce, till then sold by the locals to traders from outside the region at a rate way cheaper than in the market. They denied mining companies – other than the traditional government ones – access to forest areas, empowered the tribal women and youth, provided elementary health care and basic and revolutionary schooling, while – most importantly – uniting the tribes under one red flag.

Yet, Ravinder lost faith in the left-wing movement.

He realised a Mao-style revolution is no longer possible in India and accepted a government-sponsored rehabilitation package for the senior Maoist leaders – not less than $30,000 – in 2014 and returned to Thamadapalle, Ippagudem. While giving me a tour of his three-acre cotton-producing farmland in 2016, Ravinder indicated that he is indebted to his family and the state for another opportunity to reboot life at 50.

“The society is changing and we ought to initiate changes in the party,” said Ravinder, sitting in his reasonably spacious single-storied house in Thamadapalle.

The party “exerted enormous pressure” – he said – by pushing him to lead too many military programmes while his “health was giving up”. His wife, Vatti Aadme, alias Devi, a Gond tribe woman, and Ravinder decided to leave the guerrilla life and have a child.

“We were disconnected from this society for decades, the child was planned to anchor us,” said Aadme, a former gun-carrying soldier of platoon-02 of the PLGA. Ravinder gave an account of their differences with the party.

“For a long time, the party demanded basic public services for the villagers and when the services were delivered – after our long struggle – it was denied,” said Ravinder.

CPI-Maoist argues that if the government services from construction of roads to mobile telephone towers are indiscriminately allowed, it would facilitate entry of security forces in the rebel strongholds.

The remnants of the Maoist party, however, appear to be clinging on to its belief in the Chinese Communist Party’s pre-revolution strategy — to engage peasant-warriors to forcefully acquire land to form ‘liberated’ zones free of states’ intervention and connect such zones to seize state power.

However, once the government struck at the root of the problem and put Bastar on the development map, the Maoist’s fall started.

“We could never convert temporary military bases to permanent ones in the last 50 years as was envisaged by the party,” said Ravinder, a former member of both the military commission and the provincial committee.