US-led coalition conducts airdrop operation in eastern Syria
Local sources said that dozens of soldiers were airdropped in the PKK-controlled city of Al-Busayrah.
The international US-led coalition has frequently carried out airdrop operations on cities and towns in eastern Syria. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 13, 2021

US-led coalition forces have conducted an airborne operation in the city of Al-Busayrah in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province.

Local sources said that coalition warplanes flew at dawn on Monday in the skies of Al-Busayrah and airdropped dozens of soldiers on the city.

Al-Busayrah city is under the control of the PKK terror group.

Sounds of a one-hour-long shooting were heard in the city after the landing.

Syrian regime news agency SANA said coalition forces kidnapped a number of civilians during the operation.

The international coalition has intervened in Syria since late 2014 and has frequently carried out airdrop operations and raids on cities and towns in eastern Syria in pursuit of Daesh members.

SOURCE:AA
