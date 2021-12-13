US-led coalition forces have conducted an airborne operation in the city of Al-Busayrah in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province.

Local sources said that coalition warplanes flew at dawn on Monday in the skies of Al-Busayrah and airdropped dozens of soldiers on the city.

Al-Busayrah city is under the control of the PKK terror group.

Sounds of a one-hour-long shooting were heard in the city after the landing.

