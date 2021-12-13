As Europe starts vaccinating younger children, countries are pursuing very different strategies in what will be a major test of parents' willingness to get their kids inoculated.

"Vaccination must be a game, a joyful moment when children can feel at ease," said health chief of the central Lazio region of Italy Alessio D'Amato in a video as he declared December 15 "Vax Day" for children in the region.

One region in Italy is sending in clowns and jugglers to clinics, France and Germany are targeting only the most vulnerable kids, while Denmark has been administering shots even before the specially-designed vials and syringes have arrived.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's lower-dose vaccine on the five-11 age group last month, following the go-ahead for older children in May.

The first deliveries of the smaller pediatric vials will not arrive until Monday. Timings for the rollout vary, but most countries are preparing to start getting shots into young arms a day or two after the first shipments arrive.

Inoculating children and young people, who can unwittingly transmit Covid-19 to others at higher risk of serious illness, is considered a critical step towards taming the pandemic. In Germany and the Netherlands, kids now account for the majority of cases.

The roll-out comes as the European Union battles a major wave of infections, accounting for well over half of global infections and 50 percent of deaths globally.

Vaccine hesitancy vs acceptance