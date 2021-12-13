WORLD
Thousands of Iraqi migrants repatriated from Belarus
Iraq's Foreign Ministry says the country provided temporary passports for 383 Iraqis who lost their documents during the crisis on EU borders.
Large number of Iraqis have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 13, 2021

Iraq has returned over 3,350 Iraqis who were stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland back home

“So far, we have brought 3,556 people back to Iraq," Iraqi Foreign Ministry spkoesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media on Sunday. 

"The Iraqi consular service issued a total of 383 passports to people who lost their documents and found themselves in the territory of Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia or Poland," al-Sahaf added.

Due to unfavorable living conditions in Iraq, a large number of people have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life. 

SOURCE:AA
