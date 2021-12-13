US President Joe Biden has declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky after a swarm of deadly tornadoes hit the state, a move that paves the way for additional federal aid.

Kentucky's governor Andy Beshear formally requested the declaration on Sunday, the head of the US disaster response agency FEMA said. Biden received the request and approved it on Sunday evening.

The governor said the tornadoes were the most destructive in the state's history and that even the sturdiest structures of steel and brick were flattened.

One twister tore across 227 miles of terrain, almost all of that in Kentucky, Beshear said.

Biden had previously declared the storms a federal emergency, enabling the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in the aftermath as thousands face housing, food, water and power shortages.

But under an emergency declaration assistance is limited to $5 million, according to the FEMA website.

