WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany warns Nord Stream won't operate if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
Berlin says the gas pipeline, which would carry Russian gas to Germany and bypass Ukraine in current form, will not be allowed to operate if Moscow invades Kiev.
Germany warns Nord Stream won't operate if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
US criticises the 1,200-kilometre pipeline, which runs underwater from Russia's Baltic coast to northeastern Germany. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 12, 2021

Germany has said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington.

"In the event of further escalation this gas pipeline could not come into service," Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told German television station ZDF, clarifying earlier threats made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Baerbock was speaking after the weekend G7 meeting on tensions with Russia, and ahead of a sit-down with her European partners on Monday.

Scholz had earlier said during a visit to Poland that: "It would be a serious mistake to believe that violating the borders of a European country would remain without consequences."

Criticism of the pipeline 

The pipeline, which has been backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the one hand and by Scholz's predecessor Angela Merkel on the other in recent years, has been heavily criticised by United States and its allies.

RECOMMENDED

The United States and several Eastern European countries are worried that Europe is too dependent on Putin's Russia.

Moreover, Ukraine –– until now one of the major transit countries for Russian gas to Europe, as well as fighting Russian-backed separatist forces inside its own borders –– fears that it will be economically and diplomatically weakened by the project, which bypasses its territory.

Scholz said that Germany would "do anything" to ensure that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas exports to Europe.

The 1,200-kilometre pipeline, which runs underwater from Russia's Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, was completed in September.

However, Baerbock pointed out that the pipeline "cannot be authorised for the time being anyway because it does not meet the rules of European energy legislation".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism