Also visible is a hydraulic crane with a railed platform, also seen before previous launches and likely used to service the rocket.

The likely blast off at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media has offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches in the works for the Islamic Republic's civilian space programme, which has been beset by a series of failed launches.Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year.Iranian state media did not acknowledge the activity at the spaceport and Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. The US military, which tracks space launches, did not respond to requests for comment.Launch amid Vienna talksConducting a launch amid the Vienna talks fits the hard-line posture struck by Tehran's negotiators, who already described six previous rounds of diplomacy as a "draft," exasperating Western nations. Germany's new foreign minister has gone as far as to warn that "time is running out for us at this point."But all this fits into a renewed focus on space by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, said Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies who studies Tehran's programme.With Iran's former president Hassan Rouhani who shepherded the nuclear deal out of office, concerns about alienating the West with the launches likely have faded."They're not walking on eggshells," Lewis said. "I think Raisi's people have a new balance in mind."