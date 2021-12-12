Four Hamas members have been killed in an armed attack during a funeral at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, the Palestinian resistance group said, blaming Fatah movement for the bloodshed.

Fatah condemned Sunday's incident, rejected Hamas' allegation and urged all sides to wait for the results of an investigation.

The shootings took place at a Palestinian refugee camp of Burj al-Shemali during the funeral of a Hamas supporter who was killed in an explosion on Friday night in the camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre.

The Hamas statement said a sporadic shooting was launched when the participants of the funeral ceremony approached the Fatah movement's building.

"Fatah gunmen deliberately opened fire against people taking part in the funeral march," one Hamas official told Reuters news agency, asking not to be named.

Fatah begins probe

Speaking to Reuters in Ramallah by phone from Beirut, the Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, rejected Hamas allegations.

"This is a rejected and a condemned action... Investigation committees will reveal who stood behind it," Dabour said. "We have made contacts with Hamas leaders and demanded they wait for the investigation results."