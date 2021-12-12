Tigray rebels have reportedly recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had taken it back.

Tigrayan rebels "are in the town centre, there's no fighting," a resident told AFP news agency on Sunday.

"They came back. They're already here," said another.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and a military spokesman did not respond to requests for comment on the reported recapture of the town by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda also did not respond to a Reuters phone call seeking comment.

TPLF's military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched "widespread counter-offensives" in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela.

Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted making it difficult to verify the claims.

PM Abiy 'headed' to front again