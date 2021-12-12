WORLD
2 MIN READ
Excessive winds leave 210,000 in blackout in Canada's Ontario
An utility company Hydro One stated that it predicts more outages in the hardest-hit areas including southern, central and eastern Ontario.
Excessive winds leave 210,000 in blackout in Canada's Ontario
Although power has been restored to 78,000 customers, about 210,000 still remain without electricity. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 12, 2021

Extreme winds hit the Canadian province of Ontario to plunge more than 280,000 homes and businesses into darkness, although power supplies were later restored to some.

The Toronto-listed company, Hydro One, which supplies electricity to about 1.4 million customers across the province, said on Saturday that it expected more outages until the winds subsided.

"Hydro One expects customers in the hardest-hit areas to be without power overnight, including southern, central and eastern Ontario," the company said in a statement.

"Significant damage has been reported, including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions," it added but did not elaborate.

Separately, another Canadian utility, Alectra, said it had sent workers to restore power to customers across the Greater Toronto area, but added that some might be without power all night.

RECOMMENDED

Although power has been restored to 78,000 customers, about 210,000 still remain without electricity.

Environment and Climate Change Canada had also issued wind warnings for the southern regions of Ontario, cautioning against expected gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph).

READ MORE: Tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in US history

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism