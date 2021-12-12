WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in US history
President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky and pledged to support the affected states.
Tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in US history
At least 80 people have been killed, with more than 70 of them in Kentucky alone. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 12, 2021

President Joe Biden has said the powerful storm system that devastated parts of the United States overnight is likely to be "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history."

"It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage," he said in televised comments.

At least 80 people have been killed, with more than 70 of them in Kentucky alone, after the series of tornadoes roared across five states, leaving post-apocalyptic scenes of devastation.

There are fears the toll will rise.

"Whatever is needed, I'm going to ask for," Biden vowed at his press conference.

When asked whether climate change had impacted the storms, he said he "can't say" and that he would ask the government's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to look into the question.

"But the fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, everything," Biden continued. "And obviously it has some impact here but I can't give you a quantitative read on that."

He is promising to visit the damaged region, but says he wants to be sure he does not get "in the way of rescue and recovery."

READ MORE:Dozens dead as powerful tornadoes hit US state of Kentucky

RECOMMENDED

Unknown number of missing workers

At least six people were killed when a tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, firefighters said Saturday, bringing the death toll from storms that devastated parts of the United States overnight to more than 80.

"We identified 45 personnel who made it out of the building safely, one who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, and six fatalities," Edwardsville, Illinois fire chief James Whiteford told a press conference.

The fire chief says the number of missing warehouse workers is unknown and they don't expect survivors.

On the other side, a FedEx spokesperson said on Saturday as part of the company's contingency plans to lessen the impact on service, co diverted several flights to other cities during the storms.

Severe weather across the central part of the US last night affected FedEx express operations at the company's Memphis hub in Tennessee.

Transport company's crew are safe, the spokesperson added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism