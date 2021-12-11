WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats elect top party leaders
The senior partner in the newly formed coalition elected three top officials, days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz, became the country's new chancellor.
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats elect top party leaders
The developments this week have opened a new era for the EU’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure at its helm. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 11, 2021

Party delegates from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats, the senior partner in the country's new coalition government, have elected three top officials just days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz, became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor.

Lars Klingbeil, 43, the former Social Democrats' secretary general, was elected co-party leader at the mostly digital party convention with 86.3 percent of the vote, along with the 60-year-old party leader Saskia Esken, who got 76.7 percent, the German news agency dpa reported on Saturday. 

It is not unusual in Germany to have parties led by co-leaders.

The former head of the party's youth wing, 32-year-old Kevin Kühnert, was elected with 77.8 percent as the party's new secretary general, its third position.

Esken was first elected as party leader two years ago when she led together with Norbert Walter-Borjans, who did not run again this time.

READ MORE: The main challenges ahead for Germany’s new government 

At Saturday's convention, Klingbeil, told the roughly 600 delegates “we’ve unleashed this country after 16 years, and we’ve unleashed it from the mustiness of the conservatives,” and recalled the party's long polling slump.

RECOMMENDED

“We were written off, we were pitied,” he said. “But we never gave up, never, at any time.”

'Social democratic decade'

Klingbeil added that the victory in Germany's federal election was a great opportunity to shape a “social democratic decade.”

His co-leader Esken told the delegates “we will change this country, we will strengthen it, and we will make it more just.”

The developments this week have opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure at its helm.

Scholz' government is composed of his centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

READ MORE:Who is Olaf Scholz, Germany’s first new chancellor in 16 years?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism