The explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients, Hamas said.

In a statement on Saturday, the group described the explosions as an “incident” adding that a fire in the refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre caused limited damage.

It gave no word on casualties but residents in the camp said at least one person was killed.

The group said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were to be distributed as part of its aid work in the camp.

“Hamas condemns the misleading media campaign and the spread of false news that accompanied the incident,” the militant group said in its statement.

It added that reports about the cause of the blast and the “deaths of dozens” are baseless.

Troops deployed