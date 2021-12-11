Palestinians are voting in municipal elections in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a rare democratic exercise.

More than 400,000 Palestinians were eligible to cast ballots for representatives in 154 village councils in the occupied West Bank, where Abbas' Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule.

Municipal elections are not being held in Gaza, whose rulers Hamas are boycotting the vote amid a rift with Abbas' Fatah party.

The 86-year-old president postponed municipal votes in major West Bank cities, such as Ramallah, that could have been seen as a referendum on Abbas' rule.

Polling stations are open until 7:00 pm (1700 GMT)

Calling to reschedule the cancelled election

Abbas, whose support has sagged in opinion polls, drew widespread anger in April when he cancelled legislative and presidential elections scheduled for the summer, citing Israeli curbs on Palestinian voting in East Jerusalem.

"These elections cannot be an alternative to legislative elections," said Ahmad Issa, 23, outside a polling station in the West Bank village of Bir Nabala, adding that a legislative vote could offer "a horizon for the youth" and lead to reforms.

Abbas' rivals, including Hamas, accused him of using the Jerusalem voting dispute as an excuse to cancel elections that polls showed he and his party would lose to Hamas.

Abbas, who has ruled by decree for over a decade, denies this.