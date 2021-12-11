Turkey has kicked off the Stratcom Summit 2021, an international gathering to address compelling policies, issues, challenges, and trends in the strategic communication ecosystem.

Delivering the event’s opening speech on Saturday, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the summit will host both experienced media and communications professionals and new media pioneers.

“New media and new information technologies have started to come to the fore with their negative features rather than their positive ones,” Altun said.

“On the other hand, successful attempts to establish legitimate and functional legal frameworks to regulate these new media and information technologies have not be put forward at the global level,” he added.

Altun warns of 'information wars'

Altun indicated that some states remain silent while others use tools of “social control and political censorship,” adding: “Both approaches threaten democratic systems and social, cultural and political polyphony.”

“After years of accusing many countries of ‘internet censorship,’ the day came when they witnessed their own heads of state being censored by these new media.”

During his speech Altun warned of “cyber anarchy” and “information wars,” he underlined that many states across the world establish “cyber armies.”

He said that one of the important dimensions of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's principle of "a fairer world" is closing the inequality gap between countries and societies in a cyber world.