Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, has died at the age of 78.

Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co's trailblazing home game consoles, died on Monday, according to the university in Kyoto where he taught.

"We offer our heartfelt appreciation for Mr. Uemura's huge contributions to the development of the game industry by introducing a variety of video game consoles including family computers," Ritsumeikan University said in a statement.

“May he rest in peace."

The cause of his death has not yet been released.

READ MORE:Video game industry: Winners in the pandemic

Uemura's legacy