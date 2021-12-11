Benin opposition leader and former justice minister Reckya Madougou has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for terrorism before a special court in the capital Porto-Novo.

After more than 20 hours of hearings on Friday, Madougou, 47, was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years.

"This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.

"I have never been and I will never be a terrorist," she added.

One of her lawyers, Robert Dossou, noted that it was a sad day for their justice system, saying that there was no evidence for the accusations.

Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism.

Barred from elections

Madougou was one of several Benin opposition leaders banned from running in an election in April in which Talon won a second term with 86 percent of the vote.

She was arrested in March – just weeks before the election – accused of financing an operation to assassinate political figures to prevent the vote, in an alleged bid to "destabilise" the country.

One of her France-based lawyers Antoine Vey told the trial on Friday that "this procedure is nothing but a political attack".