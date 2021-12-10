A large explosion hit a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, according to witnesses.

On Friday's explosion occurred after a fire broke out in the Burj al Shemali camp in the country's fourth largest city, Tyre.

Several injuries were reported from the area and ambulances and firefighters dispatched there.

The Lebanese army formed a tight security cordon around the refugee camp after the explosion.

The Lebanese government opened an investigation and an attorney was tasked to search for the cause of the blast.

Bomb experts and security services were also deployed to inspect the incident.