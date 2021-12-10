WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast hits Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
The reason for the explosion is still unknown but reports say the area was used as an arms depot.
Blast hits Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Ambulances are parked at the entrance of the Palestinian camp where an explosion took place, in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon December 10, 2021. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 10, 2021

A large explosion hit a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, according to witnesses.

On Friday's explosion occurred after a fire broke out in the Burj al Shemali camp in the country's fourth largest city, Tyre.

Several injuries were reported from the area and ambulances and firefighters dispatched there.

The Lebanese army formed a tight security cordon around the refugee camp after the explosion.

The Lebanese government opened an investigation and an attorney was tasked to search for the cause of the blast.

Bomb experts and security services were also deployed to inspect the incident.

RECOMMENDED

Cause of explosion

Reports say that the area was used as an arms depot but a Palestinian official denied the presence of any weapons or ammunition in the stores, saying oxygen bottles had exploded.

Camp residents said firefighters were still battling to put out a huge blaze.

One resident, who gave her name only as Maha, said she heard a first explosion followed by a cascade of secondary blasts.

Several ambulances entered the camp and Lebanese troops deployed around its perimeter, witnesses say.

Lebanon hosts tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees, most of whom live in the country's 12 camps. Unofficially, they are said to number as many as half a million.

By longstanding agreement, the Lebanese army does not enter the camps, leaving security inside to Palestinian factions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry