The ubiquitous necktie, a garment that became part of the standard business attire worn across the globe, can enliven an otherwise dull suit or ceremoniously flaunt one’s status.

The fabric has also been swept up in recent cultural shifts. In Silicon Valley and the 21st century tech world, suits and ties are popularly discarded for jeans and t-shirts. “Casual Fridays” have largely permeated corporate workplaces.

However, choosing to wear an otherwise innocuous necktie can be a risky proposition in one country: the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s clerical establishment – headed by Ayatollah Khomeini – had banned the sale of ties following the Islamic Revolution in 1979, regarding the textile as a symbol of Western culture.

For Iran’s new ruling class, neckties (as well as bowties) were considered decadent and un-Islamic “symbols of the Cross,” a sartorial marker of Western subjugation under the rule of the secular Pahlavi monarchy.

It is why every Iranian official, government worker and head of state since then, even when donning a suit, leave their collars exposed.

Although legally prohibited, the ruling is rarely enforced with any consistency over the years, outside of the religious police doing so with irregular zeal.

Under the government of reformist president Mohammad Khatami, when many previous restrictions were more relaxed, ties were being sold in boutiques in major cities across the country.

While there is a ban on selling them, wearing neckties is not a punishable offence. Many Iranian men can be seen dressing with ties in different settings, whether it’s in universities or at weddings, or those working in the private sector.

That same discretion is not extended to women, as the regime enforces a strict dress code where women must wear hijabs in public, while the authorities police anyone with loose headscarves, inappropriate clothing or hairstyles.

To understand why that’s the case, it is important to underscore the extent to which dress was politicised in pre-revolution Iran as part of its nation-building project.

Sartorial regulation

Under the despotic reign of Reza Shah Pahlavi (1925-1941), Iran embarked on a course of modernisation where the state promulgated laws that had a deep, and at times traumatising, effect on everyday Iranians.