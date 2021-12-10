On January 12, 1985, Ahmet Alpay, a 23-year-old student at Sofia’s Technical University, was detained by Bulgaria’s notorious secret police in a state under a communist rule that was part of the Iron Curtain during the Cold War.

“It was a cold and snowy day, when they violently entered our home like they are raiding a terror cell,” Alpay remembers the police assualt back then. “They told my wife that I will be detained for a brief interrogation period,” he recounts.

But after they left home, one of the secret members told him that “if you try to run away, I will shoot you.”

As a member of Bulgaria’s Turkish minority, Alpay was not charged for anything because he had never been put on trial, while being kept in different detention centres, including the infamous Belene concentration camp located on the Danube River, until September 25, 1985.

As a politically active Turkish student, Alpay opposed Bulgaria’s harsh assimilation policies, which targeted the country’s Turkish minority, forcing them to change their names to Bulgarian ones and banning religious customs like holding Muslim funeral ceremonies.

“The secret police (known as State Security, the Bulgarian equivalent of the Soviet Union's KGB) accused us of making speeches and attitudes that damage the dignity of the state,” says Alpay, who went through torture, unlawful imprisonment and other inhumane treatment at the hands of former Bulgarian authorities, paying a brutal price for fighting to preserve his identity and dignity.

“I was punished because I defended my natural human rights,” Alpay tells TRT World on a day, December 10, which is celebrated worldwide as Human Rights Day.

“On the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, I wish everyone whose rights have been violated in the world to regain them,” he says.

Under the autocratic leadership of Todor Zhivkov, Bulgaria’s communist state called its assimilation policy a ‘Process of Rebirth’, aiming to build a new Bulgarian identity without any Muslim and Turkish elements. “It’s based on an idea that there were and are no Turks in Bulgaria, rejecting the existence of the Turks in the country,” Alpay says.

“We copied our old identity cards, which showed that we have Turkish and Muslim names, to prove to them [Bulgarian communist authorities] and others that we are indeed Turks and Muslims,” Alpay says while fighting back tears.

Bulgaria’s Turkish and Muslim population was officially one-tenth of the total population in the 1980s, and owes its existence thanks to Ottoman rule, which governed much of the Balkans including Bulgaria for five centuries. Alpay believes the Turkish population was at least twice the official numbers.

“They [Bulgarian communist state leaders] believed that the Turkish population might exceed ethnic Bulgarians at some point because Turks were having more children than them,” Alpay says, explaining the political logic of the then government’s assimilation policies.

Like many other Turks in Bulgaria, Alpay felt insulted by Sofia’s assimilation policies, organising Turkish youth and calling foreign embassies to let them know the state had violated its Muslim minority’s human rights, which angered the autocratic leadership.

In 1989, Alpay and his family including his one-year-old baby were deported, forcing them to leave behind all their life earnings and village in Kircaali, a Turkish-majority city close to Turkey’s border, as hundreds of thousands of Turks were also forced to migrate to other countries the same year.

Bulgarian authorities also took away his engineering diploma when they deported him. “When I asked them why they did that, they replied that they wanted to make sure I would not get a good job and find it difficult to earn a living,” Alpay says.

After he was abruptly sent to Stockholm by Bulgarian authorities for a so-called relative visit (even though they have no relatives in the Swedish city), Alpay ended up migrating to Turkey.

No regrets

After nearly four decades, Alpay has no regrets.

“Me and my friends did what we should have done at the time in that political juncture,” said the now 60-year-old automotive engineer, who is currently enjoying retirement in Bursa, a northwestern city heavily populated by Turkish migrants from Bulgaria.