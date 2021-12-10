Tribal clashes this week between Arabs and non-Arabs in Darfur have killed at least 33 more people, a Sudanese medical group said.

Renewed fighting in the region is a warning of still escalating violence in the war-wracked region.

Thousands have been displaced by the recent fighting in Darfur, with some crossing into neighboring Chad, the United Nations has said.

According to a statement from the Sudan Doctors Committee, the clashes took place on Wednesday in the town of Jebel Moon and the adjacent Tanjeki village in West Darfur province.

At least 10 people were also wounded, said the statement, released on Thursday.

The latest death toll raises the number of people killed in tribal fighting since October in Darfur to at least 183.

