Soon after the renowned Hubble Space Telescope was launched into space in 1990, scientists began discussing a new telescope that would complement and build upon its capabilities and take humanity another step forward in space.

The new telescope, created through the cooperation of the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was named after former NASA administrator James Edwin Webb.

Designed to be much larger and more powerful than its predecessor, Webb’s construction began in 2004, with an initial launch date set for 2007. Nevertheless, due to complications in building the largest and most complex space telescope ever created, the launch was delayed.

Years went by, with the launch postponed several times. Over ten thousand people worked on the giant telescope which took 40 million combined hours to build, and it’s budget, first estimated at $3.5 billion, reached approximately $10 billion.

Finally, after decades of preparation and 14 years after its original launch date, Webb is set to begin its journey on December 22 when it will be launched from Kourou in French Guyana, and what it promises is certainly worth the wait.

Gazing into cosmic history

The Webb telescope’s mission is to shed light on some of the questions that have occupied our minds since the dawn of humankind.

With its unique abilities, Webb will be able to observe over 13.5 billion years back in time when the first galaxies were formed. That point in space and time had so far been inaccessible, with Hubble only able to observe as far back as the formation of modern galaxies 13.4 billion years ago.

The first galaxies coming into existence is only second to the formation of the first stars following the Big Bang.

Webb will enable scientists to see how the very first galaxies formed and evolved into what we know today. The aim is to observe "the first galaxies, which carry the second generation of stars, which will perhaps teach us things about the first," astronomer Nicole Nesvadba told AFP news agency.

Another mission for Webb is to explore planets in other solar systems, known as exoplanets, to search for signs of life by analysing their atmospheres.

In doing that, scientists actually have a pretty good idea of where to look in search of life: the habitable zone, also known as the Goldilocks Zone, where planets are at the exact right distance from their stars that they are neither too close to the star that it is too hot, nor too far from the star that it is too cold to support life.

Scientists will be looking for elements such as liquid water and carbon dioxide that are the cornerstones of life as we know it to detect earth-like, rocky planets that could potentially host life.

Before Webb, exoplanets had also been too distant for direct examinations and observing their atmospheres was not an option, especially considering that peering into other solar systems is a relatively new phenomenon.