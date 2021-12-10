Lina Wertmuller, the first woman nominated for an Oscar in directing, has died at age 93 in Italy.

Wertmueller died surrounded by her family, the LaPresse news agency reported on Thursday.

The provocative Italian director won a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2019, the same year she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini honored her legacy in a statement on Thursday that said her “class and unmistakable style” left its mark on the world of cinema.

Rome’s city hall announced it would host a wake for the prominent filmmaker on Friday in one of its main reception halls.

Her bold films took unapologetic swings at capitalism, often filled with anti-establishment messages and sharp social commentary. Wertmueller herself described them as “Marxist comedies.”

They “chime with the sense of rebellion” dealing with social issues such as gender disparities, the Guardian said in its obituary of Wertmueller.

“I refuse to make films without social themes,” she was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Wertmueller won best director at the Locarno Film Festival with her directorial debut “The Basilisks” in 1963. She also won several awards including Best Director from the New York Film Critics Circle for “Swept Away” in 1975.

But it was Wertmueller’s film “Seven Beauties” that earned her an Oscar nomination for directing in 1977. Ultimately, the Academy Award went to John G. Avildsen for “Rocky.”

In fact, in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, only two women have ever won the coveted award.

Gender disparity in directing

Over three decades after Wertmueller’s nomination, director Kathyrn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Oscar for “The Hurt Locker,” in 2010.

Another decade later, Chloe Zhao became the second woman to win best director in 2021 - a year that saw a record two women nominated for the title.

Aside from Wertmueller, Bigelow and Zhago, only four other women have even been nominated: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Greta Gerwig, and Emerald Fennell.

In 2020, just over 20 percent of directors were female, compared to almost 79 percent of men, according to Statistica.

While this may seem like a shocking difference, it’s actually over five percent higher than the number of female directors in 2019 and the highest percentage ever recorded.

So why the clear disparity between the amount of male and female directors in the film world and the recognitions handed out to them?