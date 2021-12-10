Renewed intercommunal violence that erupted this week in Cameroon’s far north region has displaced thousands of people.

In addition to the massive displacement inside Cameroon, more than 30,000 people in the northern region fled to Chad after ethnic clashes at the weekend, claiming at least 22 lives, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Clashes broke out in the border village of Ouloumsa following a dispute between herders, fishermen and farmers over diminishing water resources.

Violence then spread to neighbouring villages and ten villages have been burned to the ground.

Three days later, more fighting broke out in the Cameroonian city of Kousseri, a commercial hub with some 200,000 inhabitants. Kousseri’s cattle market was destroyed in the fighting.

At least 10,000 people have fled Kousseri to Chad’s capital N’Djamena, located a few kilometres across the Chari and Logone Rivers, which mark the border with Cameroon.

“Eighty percent of the new arrivals are women, including many who are pregnant, and children,” the UNHCR said.

A bout of fighting between herders and fishermen in August had led to 45 deaths and an influx of at least 23,000 people into Chad, 8,500 of whom have remained there since then.

Cameroonian officials say two of the parties in the conflict are fishermen of the Musgum community and ethnic Arab Choa cattlemen.

"The Arab Choa wanted to take their herds to the banks of a river. The Mousgoum and Massa prevented them," a leader in northern Cameroon, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.