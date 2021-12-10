The parties of Germany’s new coalition government under Olaf Scholz have signed the 177-page agreement under the logo "Dare More Progress" on Tuesday which includes several pledges from a green transition to modernising Europe’s biggest economy.

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged a "new beginning" for Germany as a range of tasks and challenges await the new government.

"It will be a new beginning for our country. In any case I will do everything to work towards that," said Chancellor Scholz.

The coalition is made up of Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats.

The agreement includes a road map for curbing climate change - a priority for the Greens.

Introducing more socially focused policies, digitising the bureaucracy and tackling migration are among the leading issues for the new government.

Above all, though, the government faces the immediate task of pushing down near-record coronavirus infection rates.

The pandemic

Germany has a troubling challenge ahead due primarily to the high number of anti-vaxxers across the country.

So far 69 percent of the population has been vaccinated with two doses while 21.3 percent have received a booster shot - but that still leaves 16 million people aged 12 or above who are unvaccinated.

The new Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, described the pandemic as the country’s biggest health crisis since World War II.

"It is quite clear to me that this will be the most difficult task of my life as well," Lauterbach said.

According to the Robert Koch Institute(RKI), 61,288 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday as well as 484 new deaths associated with Covid-19.

For the pandemic battle, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has established a permanent crisis team, which includes virologists, epidemiologists and politicians, to report on a daily basis.

"We should make vaccination mandatory in places that care for particularly vulnerable groups," Scholz said earlier this month.

Bulent Guven, deputy chairman of the International Democrats Union in Germany, tells TRT World that the new government will try to persuade these people by imposing new measures and plans to vaccinate 30 million people (number includes booster shots) by the end of the year.

Digitalisation and dismantling bureaucracy

"We want to continue supporting this trend with record investments in digitisation, scientific research and climate protection," Scholz told reporters a month ago.

From old computers in schools to an archaic dependence on fax machines in the health sector, the German public sector has become out of date.

Germany’s decentralised political system is partly blamed for falling behind other developed countries in terms of modernisation in the public sector, former Chancellor Merkel’s digital adviser said before.

"The system was designed when there were no platforms … no digitalization, no IT," Katrin Suder, the chair of the Digital Council government advisory board, said.

The division of power among states prevents the country from pushing ahead to digitalise the country’s public sector. Now, the Scholz government aims to dismantle bureaucratic hurdles by digitalising the public sector and making it more transparent.

Speeding up approval processes for projects is also among the targets of the government.