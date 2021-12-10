Fifteen EU member states have committed to take in 40,000 additional Afghan refugees, the EU Commission announced after a meeting with interior ministers.

“We all share the willingness to move away from irregular arrivals towards regular migration,” EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johannson told a press conference on Thursday.

“I think this is an impressive act of solidarity,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Commission confirmed to TRT World that the countries willing to resettle the refugees are Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. The AFP news agency reported that Germany will take in the bulk of the new arrivals, but the Commission was unable to confirm the quota each country had pledged on Friday.

“At this stage, we are not in a position to confirm a detailed breakdown per country. There are further procedures that need to take place until EU funds to co-finance the pledges are finally allocated and we can confirm definitive figures,” Commission spokesperson Laura Berard told TRT World.

Berard said the fifteen countries had committed to give protection to a total of 60,000 vulnerable refugees, including 40,000 Afghans.