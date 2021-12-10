TÜRKİYE
Deadly 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack suspect detained in Kyrgyzstan
The suspect, whose name was not disclosed, has been detained on charges of involvement in the attack that killed 39 citizens from 18 countries.
Daesh terorrist group had claimed responsibility for the attack on the upscale Reina nightclub in Istanbul. / AA
December 10, 2021

A suspect in the 2017 attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead has been detained in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Friday that "it was established that the detainee was involved in a high-profile terrorist attack" as a result of which citizens from 18 countries were killed.

The statement did not provide the man's name or age. 

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was in 2020 imprisoned for life by a Turkish court in Istanbul as the perpetrator of a gun attack on the upscale Reina nightclub in Turkey's largest city where revellers were ringing in New Year.  

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack at the venue overlooking the Bosphorus. 

Dozens of others were detained in sweeps by Turkish security services and police after the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
