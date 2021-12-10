Bangladesh authorities have demolished about 1,000 shops belonging to Rohingya in camps, with a rights' worker saying the move would have a "huge impact" on refugees' livelihoods.

Bangladeshi camp officials armed with excavators, hammers and shovels bulldozed the shops in several camps in the Cox's Bazar area on Thursday and Friday, leaving shell-shocked Rohingya shop-owners scrambling to salvage their goods.

Deputy Refugee Commissioner Shamsud Douza said authorities were demolishing "illegal" shops in all camps.

"We have evicted about a thousand illegal shops. We are evicting illegal shops to build shelters for Rohingya," he told AFP news agency.

Hundreds of Rohingya gathered at the eviction sites as excavators tore through the bamboo and steel structures.

Some broke down in tears, while others panicked.

'Only means of livelihood'

"They broke down my shop. That was my only means of livelihood. With its income, I could support a family of seven," said Al Amin, 30.