Gunmen have attacked a mosque in central Nigeria's state of Niger, killing nine civilians.

Heavily-armed men on motorcycles stormed the remote Ba'are village in Mashegu district on Wednesday, opening fire on a mosque while worshippers were praying, local police chief Monday Bala Kuryas said on Friday.

"The attackers killed nine Muslim worshippers inside the mosque and left some others injured," Kuryas said.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known, but gangs of criminals known locally as bandits have terrorised communities in northwest and central Nigeria for years.

A joint team of police and civil defence paramilitary personnel deployed to the area while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police official said.

The residents, however, gave a higher death toll of 16.