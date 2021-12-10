Just over a month ago, as global leaders gathered in Glasgow to discuss and strike a deal that could curb increasing global warming, Somali pastoralist Ebla Hassan was making her way towards Garbaharey, a town in southern Somalia, in search of a better life, away from the debilitating drought ravaging the Horn of Africa nation.

Between October and November this year, Ebla, a mother of four, lost 80 percent of her goats, the family’s main source of income. “I arrived here two weeks ago. I had about 60 goats and lived in the countryside,” Ebla told TRT World, shading herself from the sun behind her makeshift tent at the Internally Displaced Camp, the official term used to describe places where millions of Somalis are living in makeshift tents across the country. The tent was donated to her by the community in Garbaharey.

Ebla said she and her daughters walked 48 hours to reach the camp which is now home to seven hundred families who have fled from their rural habitats. Community members say they are struggling to accommodate families arriving in the IDP camp.

“Every day, we see mothers and their children arriving here. Some of them join their relatives in the town, while the rest stay in this camp,” said a local community elder.

The UN estimates 2.8 million Somalis to have been affected by drought in recent years, forcing tens and thousands of herders and farmers to leave their rural homes to escape the climate extremes in a nation already crippled by years of war. The internal migration has seen the ill-equipped urban centers flooded with refugees seeking food and water, and pasture for their remaining livestock.

The Somali federal government has declared a state of emergency to respond to the fresh crisis, but by the time of this interview, Ebla and other newly-displaced families had not received any assistance from the government.

Impact of the climate crisis

The UN says about 2.8 million people – close to 22 percent of the population in 66 out of 74 districts across the country are affected by drought. Nearly 113,000 people are displaced by drought across the country. While about 5.9 million people need humanitarian assistance, this figure will likely increase to 7.7 million early next year.

As recently as last month, the UN said Somalia was “on the verge of a fourth consecutive failed rainfall season”, which would only exacerbate the crisis.

Muse Ahmed Muse, a climate change project manager who is working for Kaalo, a local charity in Somalia, believes recurring droughts and flooding across the country are due to climate change.

"In every two years, we now have a drought. The frequency has increased compared to previous drought cycles. For example, in the history of Somali pastoralism, we have had several droughts that have hit the region. The frequency of these droughts used to be every ten years, and then it became every five years. And now it is every two years." Muse said.

Eblas story agrees with Muse's assessment of the climate crisis in Somalia. In 2017, she had about 300 goats. She said she lost almost 200 of them during a severe drought that hit the country in 2017.