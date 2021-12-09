Nicaragua has broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognised "there is only one China," boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the United States' backyard and increasing Taipei's isolation.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognises there is only one China existing in the world," Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Thursday in a statement.

"The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," the statement added.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua ceases to have any contact or official relationship [with Taiwan]," it added, in a decision that leaves just 14 nations recognising Taipei.

READ MORE:Pentagon says China's flights near Taiwan resemble 'rehearsals'

Taiwan expresses 'pain and regret'

Taiwan Foreign Ministry in a statement expressed "pain and regret" at the ending of diplomatic ties with Nicaragua.

Taipei said it has always been a loyal and reliable friend of Managua and Nicaragua's president has disregarded the friendship between the people of the two nations.