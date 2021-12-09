US President Joe Biden has gathered over 100 world leaders at a summit and made a plea to bolster democracies around the world, calling safeguarding rights and freedoms in the face of rising authoritarianism the "defining challenge" of the current era.

In Thursday's meeting, he called for world leaders to "lock arms" to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

"This is an urgent matter," Biden said in remarks to open the two-day virtual summit. "The data we’re seeing is largely pointing in the wrong direction."

The conference is a test of Biden's assertion, announced in his first foreign policy address in February, that he would return the United States to global leadership after the country's global standing took a beating under predecessor Donald Trump.

"Democracy doesn't happen by accident. And we have to renew it with each generation," he said. "In my view, this is the defining challenge of our time."

Summit sparks criticism

But the gathering also drew backlash from the US' chief adversaries and other nations that were not invited to participate.

The US faced scrutiny over how it went about deciding which countries to invite. China and Russia were among those not receiving invitations.

Ahead of the summit, the ambassadors to the US from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a "Cold War mentality" that will "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world."

Pakistan which was invited to the event decided to skip it, saying both Washington and Islamabad can discuss the issue "at an opportune time in the future."