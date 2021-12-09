The United States has said that it is reviewing its options in case troubled talks over Iran's nuclear programme fail.

"The president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran's nuclear programme continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors."

The US warning came as negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna after a few days' pause.

Meanwhile, US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told Al Jazeera TV that the United States was ready to hold direct negotiations with the Iranians, calling it the best solution to such a complicated issue.

Malley added that Iran did not present constructive proposals during previous negotiations and even retracted compromises it had made before.

