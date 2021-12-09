According to data from the United Nations, 13 million Syrians have been displaced since the onset of the civil war a decade ago, 6.6 million of which are refugees who have sought shelter abroad.

7 million Syrians, on the other hand, have been internally displaced, constituting “the world’s largest population of internally displaced people.”

Northwestern Syria, where Idlib is located, is home to approximately 2.7 million displaced people, with 1.6 million of them in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Forced to flee their homes, these people often live in poor conditions that cannot adequately support them, especially during winter.

Displaced people at camps have to face winter in tents or makeshift shelters that are not well insulated, nor strong enough to withstand harsh weather conditions, leaving people in a constant struggle to remain warm.

As winter devastates the barely sufficient resources that camps can offer, people who sought shelter at camps fall back into what can be considered a vicious cycle of displacement with increased risk to their health.