In Pictures: Heavy rains devastate camps in Idlib
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: Heavy rains devastate camps in IdlibEach winter, harsh weather conditions take their toll on people forced to leave their homes. One example is the camps in Syria’s Idlib that shelter thousands of displaced people.
In Pictures: Heavy rains devastate camps in Idlib / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 9, 2021

According to data from the United Nations, 13 million Syrians have been displaced since the onset of the civil war a decade ago, 6.6 million of which are refugees who have sought shelter abroad.

7 million Syrians, on the other hand, have been internally displaced, constituting “the world’s largest population of internally displaced people.”

Northwestern Syria, where Idlib is located, is home to approximately 2.7 million displaced people, with 1.6 million of them in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Forced to flee their homes, these people often live in poor conditions that cannot adequately support them, especially during winter.

Displaced people at camps have to face winter in tents or makeshift shelters that are not well insulated, nor strong enough to withstand harsh weather conditions, leaving people in a constant struggle to remain warm.

As winter devastates the barely sufficient resources that camps can offer, people who sought shelter at camps fall back into what can be considered a vicious cycle of displacement with increased risk to their health.

RECOMMENDED

Last winter, over 196 IDP sites and well over 67,000 people were affected by floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Idlib and Aleppo as of the end of January according to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Harsh weather conditions during winter months also exacerbate existing problems - namely worsening economic conditions, hunger, conflict, turmoil, and the pandemic.

Aside from inadequate shelters, people at camps often lack suitable clothing and footwear for winter conditions as well. Some can even be seen walking through mud and puddles in slippers.

The clothes and blankets that they do have are at risk of being swept away when their tents get flooded, washing away with other belongings and even food supplies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry