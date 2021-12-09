At least one person has been killed and 18 injured in a fire at the headquarters of Tunisia's Ennahda party in capital Tunis

There was no official reason yet for what caused the fire on Thursday, the country's civil protection agency said.

Ennahda said one of its members was killed in the fire but did not give details.

Two senior party officials were also among the injured in the blaze at the building in the capital, Tunis, according to Ennahda members and witnesses.

Ali Laarayedh, Ennahda’s deputy head and a former prime minister, was wounded when he jumped to safety from the second floor, according to party leader Noureddine Bhiri.

Abdelkarim Harouni, speaker of the party’s Shura Council, also suffered injuries in the blaze.

However, both officials are now in stable condition, Bhiri added. Firefighters and police are at the scene

