TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in an attack by PKK terror group in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry says, adding six of the terrorists were neutralised.
Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Turkey's anti-terror operations in Iraq target the PKK, which has bases there and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. / AA Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 9, 2021

Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in a terror attack by PKK terrorists in Iraq, during cross-border operations.

The soldiers were killed in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish security forces also “neutralised” six terrorists in an air-backed operation, the ministry said.

"Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralised according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the statement said. 

Turkish authorities use "neutralised" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE: PKK used weapons produced by NATO members to attack Turkish forces

RECOMMENDED

Turkey's anti-terror operations

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organisations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated in June last year, while Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt were launched this April in Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The ministry extended condolences to the Turkish nation over the killing of the soldiers.

READ MORE:Iraqi elections have ended the PKK’s propaganda campaign in Sinjar

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran