The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has put on display the mysterious dimensions of the universe and some of the remnants of space travel at an Istanbul mall.

Starting from December 8, the exhibition is hosted at the Metropol Istanbul Mall, attracting space enthusiasts and people from diverse backgrounds. The event allows them to closely experience the mysterious dimensions of the universe and space travel.

NASA's Space Exhibition was organized by HUPALUPA, an Istanbul-based tech company.

“NASA, which carries out studies to shed light on the unknown face of space, takes us on an exciting journey with this magnificent exhibition,’’said the company representative Merve Timurlenk Sengul, who kickstarted the exhibition with her opening speech.

The exhibition includes more than 200 pieces, displaying life-size artefacts that have been used for actual NASA space missions.

Virtual Reality (VR) tools at the exhibition offer a somewhat real experience of outer space, allowing visitors to see, touch and observe anything related to space, planets, the moon, astronauts and cosmonauts. It also reflects 50 years of NASA's space studies with historically significant collections.

One of the most fascinating pieces in the exhibition is the real Moonstone brought from space that visitors can touch.

Here's a picture of Moonstone!

Moreover, there are replicas of space rockets, full-size spacecraft, and a 10-meter-long model of the Saturn V rocket. The picture you see below shows inside of one of the spacecrafts. Feel free to imagine yourself lift off!

The visitors get a chance to observe the personally worn clothes of astronauts, the equipment used in missions, astronaut menus and the models of the Apollo capsule, Sputnik 1 satellite and the International Space Station (ISS).