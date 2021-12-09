Property developers China Evergrande Group has defaulted for the first time, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy.

Fitch Ratings agency confirmed on Thursday that Evergrande had defaulted on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating.

Fitch also declared Kaisa, a smaller property company but one of China's most indebted, had defaulted on $400 million of bonds.

Neither Evergrande, nor Kaisa, have yet to make any comments on the default reports. However, Evergrande said last week it planned to forge ahead with a restructuring of its debt.

More than 10 Chinese real estate firms have now defaulted in the second half of this year.

READ MORE: How the Chinese Evergrande crisis affects global markets

Market to handle

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, said on Thursday Beijing planned to handle Evergrande's future in a market-oriented way.

"The rights and interests of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected in accordance to their legal seniority," Chinese state media quoted Yi as saying in a pre-recorded video message to a top-level seminar in Hong Kong.

But even with those assurances, investors remain in the dark about what the future holds and what Beijing's overall plan is.