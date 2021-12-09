Several Afghan refugees have sewn their lips shut and a 22-year-old attempted self immolation across Indonesia over the past few weeks in desperate acts to highlight the plight of more than 14,000 people stuck in the foreign land for years.

More than half of the refugees in Indonesia, who are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), are from Afghanistan. They have been demanding an early settlement to their pleas for asylum and resettlement, local press reported.

In recent weeks, dozens of Afghans have been protesting outside the headquarters of the UN refugee and migration agencies in several cities across Indonesia. Last week, the 22-year-old, who arrived in Indonesia as a teenager, set himself on fire in Medan, in the country’s largest island of Sumatra. He is now being treated for third-degree burns, the reports said.

Earlier this week, Afghan refugees in Pekambaru, another city in Sumatra, stitched their lips in protest at a makeshift camp they had set up in front of the UNHCR headquarters demanding of the UN agency to speed up their resettlement process. Many of them say they have been stranded in the south-east Asian country for ten years.

Who are the protesting refugees?

Most of the Afghan refugees are from the Hazara ethnic minority, long persecuted by the Taliban, and have been in Indonesia for many years, awaiting resettlement to countries like Canada and Australia. Single men are particularly affected by the long wait, but women and children are also known to wait for years before they can start building new lives.

In recent years, at least 14 Afghan refugees have committed suicide in the country, while six others attempted suicide.

Why are they waiting to leave Indonesia?

Many of the refugees have made their way to Indonesia in the hope they could reach Australia by boat. Australia, however, has been sending back the often-unseaworthy vessels to Indonesia since 2013.